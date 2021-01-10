The public has acknowledged the advancement and changes made by the Nationalist Party and new survey figures are a reaction to all that has been done, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Grech was reacting to MaltaToday's survey published on Sunday which showed his trust rating increasing.

According to the survey, Grech’s rating now stands at 34.7%, up by almost five percentage points since December. Prime Minister Robert Abela’s rating dropped five percentage points, to 42.1%.

Grech was being interviewed on NET Television by Illum journalist Yendrick Cioffi.

“The Maltese want politicians who are mature and truthful, and I am confident that the Maltese will make the right choice and do what is best for them,” he said.

The Opposition leader said the survey is a reaction to the advancements made by the party, and is a reflection of its preparation. “We see these results as a confirmation of what is happening in the party; we are seeing not just an increase in numbers, but also of people coming and participating, we are seeing new people and also volunteers who had previously left the party returning."

When asked whether he has plans to change the shadow cabinet, Grech said that the party is undergoing a number of changes, which does not mean changes in people and positions.

“Even if we do not change the people at the top, there will still be changes. We will continue changing and improving the party for the people. I know where I want the party to be, and before I do that, I must study the situation of the party.”

He said that every person in the party carries value, and none of them are being abused or left behind.

“There will be changes and modifications where necessary but change does not necessarily mean changing people."

Charles Azzopardi welcome on Opposition benches

Grech was asked about Charles Azzopardi, a lifetime member of the Nationalist Party, who is one of the three contests to fill the seat vacated by former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

When asked whether Azzopardi could join the Nationalist parliamentary group if elected, Grech said that if he is elected with Labour votes, he should be with the PL.

“However, if he is not comfortable with the Labour Party, Azzopardi can sit with other independents, and I have no problem with him being part of the opposition.”

PN strengthening its media

Reacting to Lovin Malta’s notice of its intention to start constitutional proceedings against political television stations, Grech said that in a utopia there would be no need for political stations.

"Do we have this now? No, because PBS does not give everyone the same opportunity, but is in favour of our government,” he said.

He pointed out how the government has spent millions in taxpayers money to advertise on television, social media and newspapers. “Your money is being used to brainwash you,” he said.

Instead of shutting down, the Nationalist Party is strengthening its media, Grech said.

Adrian Delia's donation

Asked whether he knew about Adrian Delia's donation to the Dar tal-Providenza on behalf of the Catco Group, Grech said he would have preferred had he been informed about it but has since discussed the matter with his predecessor.