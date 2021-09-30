Brazilian-born midfielder Matheus Nunes was on Thursday handed a first call-up to the Portugal squad ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly against Qatar.
Real Betis defensive midfielder William Carvalho makes a return to Fernando Santos’ 24-man squad after a disappointing Euro 2020.
Cristiano Ronaldo will have a chance to build on his recently-claimed record of international goals scored (111) when the Portuguese take on 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar on October 9 and Luxembourg three days later, both in the southern city of Faro.
