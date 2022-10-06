Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is hoping one goal is all he needs to kickstart his Anfield career after a difficult first few months on Merseyside.

The vast majority of the Reds’ summer transfer funds went on signing the Uruguayan from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($74 million).

However, Nunez has scored just one competitive goal, with his first few months in England disrupted by a red card on his home debut for a headbutt that resulted in a three-match ban.

