Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new Premier League season as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp’s men to win the Community Shield 3-1.

In a tale of two big summer signings, Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a 75-million euro ($77 million) move from Benfica, while Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s blistering strike gave Liverpool a deserved half-time lead in Leicester.

But it was City’s other new forward who hauled Pep Guardiola’s men back into the game after the break as Julian Alvarez equalised.

Tying down Mohamed Salah to a new three-year deal was Liverpool’s other major piece of summer business and the Egyptian was deadly from the penalty spot after Nunez’s header was handled by Ruben Dias.

The Uruguayan then got his own glory moment by stooping to head home in stoppage time before tearing off his shirt in celebration.

