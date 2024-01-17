Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted on Tuesday he is “concerned” about the club’s alleged breaches of financial rules.

The Premier League issued a statement on Monday which said Forest and Everton admitted they had breached profitability and sustainability rules after incurring losses above the permitted threshold for the period up to the 2022-23 season.

Everton had already been docked 10 points earlier this season for financial misconduct in the biggest points sanction in Premier League history.

Both Forest and Everton have 14 days to respond before a hearing by an independent commission that must conclude within 12 weeks.

