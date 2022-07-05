Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been named coach of Saudi league runners-up Al-Ittihad replacing Romanian Cosmin Contra.

The club announced the two-year deal on Twitter on Monday, sharing a video in which Santo said: “It’s an honour for me to join the greatest club in Saudi Arabia: Al-Ittihad.”

Santo, 48, has coached several top-tier European clubs, including Spain’s Valencia and Portugal’s Porto, as well as Premier league side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Al-Ittihad announced the end of Contra’s tenure after he failed to guide the club to the Saudi Pro League championship title.

Al-Ittihad led throughout the season before the crown was snatched from them by 18-time champions Al-Hilal.

More details here...