Harry Kane is in Tottenham’s squad for their Europa Conference League tie this week as Nuno Espirito Santo admits he cannot wait for the transfer window to close and end speculation over the striker’s future.

Manchester City are keen to sign England captain Kane and were reported to have tabled a bid of £100 million ($139 million) in June.

Kane — who has three years remaining on his contract — stayed away from Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over champions City in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

However, The Times claims it is expected Kane will remain for one more season due to City’s reluctance to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s reported asking price of £160 million.

The 28-year-old on Monday was named in Tottenham’s strong 25-man squad for the Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira.

