Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo refused to say whether Harry Kane will play for the first time this season at Wolves on Sunday as the stand-off over the England captain’s future continues.

Kane is keen to leave his boyhood club for a move to Premier League champions Manchester City before the end of the transfer window.

City are reportedly willing to break the Premier League transfer record for the second time this month after splashing £100 million ($137 million) on Jack Grealish.

