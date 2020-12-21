The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses – MUMN – has long been in dispute with the government over working conditions and the pay that its members receive as, indeed, have other unions representing professions related to medicine.

These disputes predate COVID-19 and the transient affection the public expressed for those who sacrificed so much to care for them at the beginning of the pandemic. They certainly did not suddenly arise out of a desire to abuse of the current situation.

Compared to other professionals of similar academic qualifications, these medical personnel work more socially inconvenient hours under very trying circumstances and, with few exceptions, for far less renumeration for every hour they give in service.

None of them will get rich in employment, all will pay their full dues in taxes and a disproportionate number will suffer from the physical and mental effects of their job.

Many of us applauded them and even hung the national flag out on our balconies for them when we felt we needed them. However, none were honoured individually or as a group, with the exception of a few doctors, in the Republic Day awards.

Now, they justifiably feel that enough is enough.

Yet, others within their ‘trade’ – medicine – have voiced concern over their resort to drastic industrial action during a period of heightened risk to the population posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All medical professionals live in a dilemma. Be they doctors, nurses, physio and occupational therapists, laboratory technicians, carers, midwives and many more. Do they fight for their rights, yet, risk inconveniencing their patients or worse? Do they repetitively turn a blind eye to abuse by the authorities that know full well that those they abuse of are extremely reluctant to use their leverage on the vulnerable?

They are called the caring professions for a reason. The type of person who is drawn to practise in these professions feels a need to give service to others, often to the detriment of their personal lives. Governments all over the world know this and often manipulate this situation to their own ends.

At the same time, no industrial action, especially in this exceptional time, should put the health and lives of the sick at risk. A court upheld this principle, enshrined in law, when it instructed union members not to obey a number of the union’s directives.

However, the association of surgeons feels that the court did not go far enough and it expressed deep concern about the effect that the directives limiting the use of operating theatres would have.

Sickness and death do not only manifest in the very visible illnesses we read about in the news, such as COVID-19, but also in the silent and stealthy diseases, such as cancer, heart, liver and kidney disease, and diabetes. If neglected, these diseases can, in the long term, cause havoc just as great as that brought about by a pandemic to society and to the individuals and families confronted with them.

According to the latest information provided by Health Minister Chris Fearne, talks between the union and the government over their dispute are still underway.

We urge good faith during the negotiations and encourage the government to find a way to adequately compensate the selfless people on the front lines of treating the sick.

We also appeal to the MUMN to take a step back from the brink while doggedly pursuing negotiations with the government for what it believes is their members’ due.

Public pressure needs to be exerted on both parties to resolve this long-standing issue and assure citizens that their health will not be jeopardised by needlessly entrenched positions.