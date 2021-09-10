Industrial action ordered by the Malta Union of Nurses and Midwives at the department which sterilises medical instruments may lead to scheduled operations at Mater Dei hospital, being affected or postponed, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Sources said the directives are related to ongoing negotiations of the collective agreement for decontamination and sterilisation technicians who clean instruments mainly used in theatre. There are around 34 such members who are represented by the MUMN.

The ministry said it is in continuous discussion with the union for the action to end at the earliest.