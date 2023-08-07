The union representing nurses and midwives has called an extraordinary meeting for its members to vote on an improved package for their new collective agreement.

Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses president Paul Pace said that the meeting was being called now that the union had in hand a sectorial agreement that was “much better” than the one members had rejected in April.

The meeting will be held at The Phoenicia’s grand ballroom at 7.30pm on Friday, August 11.

Pace was reluctant to give any details and refused to say which issues had been ironed out.

“All I can say for now is that the package, in terms of finances and working conditions, is much better than the one we had been given last time,” he said.

Pressed on whether there had been agreement on the major stumbling blocks of the last package, Pace would only say: “All the bones of contention have been addressed.”

One of the biggest stumbling blocks was the government’s insistence on the introduction of a palm reader for nurses to record attendance, the reintroduction of the robotic system for the distribution of medication and the digitalisation of processes.

Pace would not confirm whether the palm reader issue had been solved but confirmed that the government had increased the budget for the financial package. He had previously said the government always told the union that there were no funds to cover its demands.

Talks between the union and the government began in mid-April after 97.6% of union members voted "No" to the government's financial package at an extraordinary general meeting attended by 804 nurses and midwives. This, the union said, was the biggest ever meeting since its founding in 1996. About 4,000 nurses and midwives were invited to the EGM.

The package presented by the government was “humiliating” for members, they had said.

The vote was held after months of talks between union and Ministry of Health officials on a new sectoral agreement. The talks had ended in stalemate and the union had ordered industrial action which had raised concerns about patient care. The action was suspended before the MUMN members voted on the government's offer and had not been reintroduced “as a sign of goodwill”.

Most nurses worked a 46-hour week but are only paid for 40 hours. And the overtime pay the government was offering only came into force in a year, Pace had said. Moreover, the union also wanted a 10 per cent tax rate for overtime just like the police but the government had only offered this to those who worked 56 hours, and who will receive a bonus of €1,000 in a year.