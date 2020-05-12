Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Tuesday listened to nurses recounting their experiences during a meeting held on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

The nurses spoke about their experience fighting COVID-19, the mental and physical hardship they had to endure at the place of work and the emotional hardship due to not meeting their closest and dearest.

Delia said nurses were frontliners who were exposed to the virus and who did their work with sacrifice, determination and dedication towards their patients. They risked their lives to safeguard people's health.