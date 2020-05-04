The nurses’ union has ordered its members to walk out of health centres on Wednesday unless patients are supplied with face masks.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses issued directives after patients entering health centres were not being given any protection, exposing them in the process.

This, the union said, was in contrast to the practice at Mater Dei Hospital, were patients were being given face masks.

The MUMN said that while people attending public places must wear a face mask by mandatory legislation, health centres were left out since no mandatory face mask legislation was imposed by the Superintendent of Public Health.

It said nurses were angry that health centres were not being supplied with enough face masks and as a result patients attending treatment rooms were not always able to wear one.

The union claimed that the Infection Control Unit in Mater Dei Hospital, which is the main hub for the approval of PPEs across the health system, refused to provide the necessary face masks for patients using the treatment at health centres.

“This shows that the Superintendent of Public Health and the Infection Control Unit at Mater Dei Hospital are adopting double standards, jeopardising the health and safety of the nurses working in Health Centres,” the union said.