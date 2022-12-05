The MUMN nurses' union has directed its members not to accept admissions to wards housed at the former staff canteen and the medical library at Mater Dei Hospital as from Thursday.

It said it was calling the bluff of Health Minister Chris Fearne who, it said, last month blamed MUMN directives for a shortage of beds at the hospital.

He had complained that industrial action ordered by the MUMN which stopped the transfer of elderly patients from the hospital to St Vincent de Pual Home meant there were not enough beds at Mater Dei for those who truly needed them.

The ban on the transfer of patients was stopped by court order last week.

The MUMN said all transfers from the hospital to St Vincent de Paul should take place by Wednesday and once beds would therefore become available at the hospital, it expected the ministry to close down the temporary wards at the medical library and the staff canteen since both areas were not appropriate to be used as wards.