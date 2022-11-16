The nurses' union has declared a dispute over what it claims is the government's refusal to transfer Gozitan nurses working in Malta to the Gozo General Hospital.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said in a statement on Wednesday that the Gozo General Hospital was suffering a "huge shortage of nurses" leading to "mediocre" service at the emergency department and within operating theatres.

Steward Healthcare, it claimed, had requested the transfer of five nurses from Malta.

"The Health Ministry's continuous refusal will constrain Steward Healthcare to employ third-country nationals nurses in Gozo, rather than Gozitan nurses working in Malta.

"Such employment goes against the agreement which MUMN has with the Health Ministry," MUMN said.

It was "crystal clear" that the PL government was not prioritising the needs of Gozitan people and their basic right to work in Gozo, it added.

"MUMN would have expected that all Labour MPs, including the Gozo minister, would not allow the Health Ministry to act against the interest of the Gozitan nurses.

"Nice words uttered during the election campaign by Gozitan MPs, that the Labour party would prioritise Gozitans working in Gozo, were just a gimmick on false pretences."

It warned that once TCNs are employed at the Gozo General Hospital MUMN would be constrained to take action as it deemed fit in the interest of Gozo nurses working in Malta.