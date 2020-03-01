The nurses' union on Sunday expressed disappointment over the way the public health authorities are administrating the Coronavirus contingency plan, saying it is 'being kept under wraps'.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) also labelled as 'a joke' the quarantine measures being taken by the government, since no checks are being made to ensure that quarantine is actually being respected.

"Members of MUMN reported to MUMN that staff arriving from Bergamo returned to work the following day of their arrival in Malta ignoring completely the quarantine ordered," the union said in a statement.

The alpine Lombardy region, where Bergamo is located, is at the centre of Europe's biggest outbreak of COVID-19 (new coronavirus).

The union did not say where the 'staff' worked but it insisted that where quarantine is needed, its enforcement should be checked.

Last week,Times of Malta reported that two passengers arriving on a flight from Bergamo were tested for COVID-19 and given the all-clear.

The passengers felt feverish after reaching Malta and visited a health centre voluntarily. All arriving passengers are now being screened by thermal scanners.

No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Malta and informed sources said there are no pending tests either.

Doctors represented by the MAM Medical Association of Malta also called on the health authorities to suspend flights or test every passenger arriving from Bergamo.

No deduction from vacation leave

In its statement on Sunday, the MUMN insisted that days spent in quarantine should not be deducted from vacation leave.

The union warned that deducting quarantine days from vacation leave could lead people to not inform their superiors that they had been abroad.

"Such a system which was imposed by OPM without consultation with MUMN would lead that all hospital staff would rightly so not inform the Human Resources Department of their respective hospitals and would return to work just after arriving back to Malta," the union said in its statement.