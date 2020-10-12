The flu vaccination drive got off to a shaky start on Sunday after nurses were instructed by their union not to administer the jab before a dispute with the government is resolved.

Patients who turned up at several health centres, as advised by the health authorities, were turned away and told they would not be getting the vaccine yet. They told Times of Malta no explanation was given and they were simply told the nurses “are on strike”.

Vaccination was given in only a small number of government clinics.

“I am over 55 and, because the health authorities have been speaking about the importance of getting vaccinated, I was among the first at the clinic.

“But it was all useless because we were told to leave as the nurses could not give us the injection because of a strike,” a woman told Times of Malta.

The nurses’ union insisted the directive was “a success” because all its members followed the instructions and did not administer the vaccine.

The directive was issued to all primary healthcare nurses as the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses pressed the government to grant meal allowances and extra leave in lieu of public holidays falling on weekends.

Those aged over 55, under five, as well as those with chronic illnesses, are the first to be eligible to get the seasonal influenza vaccine.

The Health Ministry said the Mosta, Paola, Birkirkara and Floriana health centres as well as the Żurrieq community clinic were “open for flu vaccinations”.

Health Minister Chris Fearne in a tweet said that just under 1,000 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

Ftit inqas minn 1,000 persuna jieħdu t-tilqima tal-#influwenza fiċ-ċentri tas-saħħa llum, fl-ewwel ġurnata ta’ tilqim. Grazzi lil min għażel li jagħti servizz 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ckhXIBS7sF — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) October 11, 2020

MUMN head Paul Pace said, however, that the nurses followed the directive and did not administer the vaccine. He said the directive was a “100 per cent success”.

According to him, the government turned to private contractors in an attempt to address the issue. Only five nurses were available to administer the vaccine, he said.

In a statement, the Health Ministry acknowledged the vaccination service had been interrupted as a result of the union’s action.

“Once the MUMN lifts its directives, the schedule for vaccination will resume,” it said.

In comments to Times of Malta on Saturday evening, Fearne said the union’s decision could have potentially fatal consequences.

But Pace said the nurses could no longer be taken for a ride. "The government keeps saying ‘yes’ but then backtracking. We will not lift the directive until our demands are met,” Pace insisted.

A meeting with the Health Ministry is expected to take place on Monday.

The health authorities have doubled the number of free influenza vaccines this year as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.