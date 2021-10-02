Gilbert Agius is embracing the challenge of nurturing future national team players but the Malta U-21 coach admits that it takes time and a lot of patience as he prepares his young charges to their upcoming UEFA European Championship qualifiers.

The former Valletta FC coach experienced a mixed start to his competitive tenure as Malta U-21 coach when last month his young charges enjoyed a fairytale start to their Group C campaign when they thrashed Northern Ireland 4-1 at the Centenary Stadium.

However, four days later they were brought down back on earth with a bag after suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow.

“The goal for me as Malta U-21 coach and my fellow members of technical staff is to produce players who can play for the senior national team,” Agius told The Sunday Times of Malta.

