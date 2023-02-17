“In the period between January 1 and the end of December 2022, the district police did not have situations where they found underage people in a Paceville or St Julian’s establishment,” Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri stated. The deafening roar of laughter that followed was Malta’s teenagers, bursting their sides at the minister’s sheer ridiculousness.

They know better than most that they get into bars, clubs and other establishments in Paceville and St Julian’s without being asked for ID cards. They’re regularly served alcohol with no questions asked. “The bartenders never ask for an ID,” one 16-year-old girl confided with Times of Malta.

Youths under the age of 17 should not be allowed into bars and clubs. These establishments are prohibited from selling them alcohol. Proprietors found in breach could face up to €1,250 fines for each minor served alcohol. “Could” is the key word. Because nobody gets fined. In fact, as Camilleri admitted, nobody ever gets caught. It’s not because there are no 16-year-olds drinking in Paceville’s bars and clubs. It’s because nobody’s checking. Nobody’s enforcing the rules meant to protect the young.

It seems the only one who thinks there are no teenagers being served alcohol is Camilleri. The backlash he faced on social media was unrelenting. “Byron Camilleri should have reserved this statement for the 1st of April,” somebody commented. Another posted: “I have serious doubts if everybody here is living on the same planet.”

Even St Julian’s mayor, Guido Dalli found the minister’s statement “far-fetched”.

Yet, the minister is happy making a fool of himself, again and again. He must know that alcoholism among teenagers is a problem. He knows allowing them free access to bars isn’t helping. But the minister robotically replied to opposition MP Albert Buttigieg’s question with a straight face – not a single teenager was apprehended by the police in a Paceville or St Julian’s bar in a whole year.

Did the minister express any concern at his police force’s failure to enforce the rules? Was he shocked that children are being allowed into bars and served alcohol with no action taken? Did he promise to rectify this deficiency? Did he pledge to increase police inspections? Of course not.

The minister’s government, you see, is business friendly. That means making sure no police force, no authority, no ministry interferes in any way that might dent profits. The minister isn’t interested in protecting the young and vulnerable. He’s only interested in protecting the interests of the businessmen making money out of exploiting the young. Being ‘business friendly’ means letting businesses do as they please, even at the cost of endangering our youth.

Those businesses know rules aren’t enforced. They know nobody’s checking. They have absolutely no incentive in implementing the required checks to stop underage patrons spending money at their establishment.

Everybody’s happy with the status quo. Teenagers get what they want – access to bars, clubs and alcohol. Businesses continue to make money and avoid unnecessary expense on additional checks. And the Labour Party continues to receive donations from those businesses, thankful to Labour for “leaving them alone”.

Our teenagers learn that in Malta only fools and losers stick to the rules - Kevin Cassar

Times of Malta sent questions to the police about how it was even possible not to catch a single underage teenager in Paceville’s bars in a whole year. The police didn’t bother replying. They’re probably too busy prosecuting Matt Bonanno for making a joke about carpet bombing Buġibba. Or maybe they’re taken up prosecuting journalists for interviewing Matthew Grech, who stands charged with promoting gay conversion. There’s probably not much money to be made out of gay conversion. If there were, Camilleri’s government would close both eyes. If gay conversion were a business, Labour would be protecting it.

The one thing our police force told us is that Paceville “is more peaceful than what people think”. All the fuss being made is just “a matter of moral panic”. The 400 fights leading to injuries recorded in Paceville and St Julian’s in four years are just a perception.

Allowing teenagers easy access to alcohol can’t be good for them. But there’s worse damage that Labour’s doing to our teenagers. Labour is teaching them that rules aren’t there to be enforced. Rules are there to be ignored. They’re there just as a pretence that we’re a civilised country that protects our young and vulnerable. The lesson Labour teaches our teenagers is that money and greed are the country’s top priorities. Nobody cares about rules as long as there’s money to be made.

When teenagers understand the purpose of the law, they learn to respect it. In Labour’s Malta, they learn there are no consequences to flagrantly breaking the law. Breaking the rules doesn’t land them in trouble. They learn that everybody breaks the law and the ones who break it most are the most successful ‒ success being measured by an individual’s wealth and power.

In fact, the ones breaking the rules most are ministers in the cabinet – Anton Refalo still has a piece of national history in his back garden; Owen Bonnici is still minister despite having breached fundamental human rights; Ian Borg made unbelievable statements to justify robbing an elderly gentleman of his heirloom; Chris Bonett used his ministerial car for a private Sicilian holiday; and Robert Abela didn’t even declare the thousands of euros he made out of renting his abandoned Żejtun property.

Teenagers learn that, in Malta, only fools and losers stick to the rules. Only nerds insist on upholding the rule of law.

Then we’re shocked when a gang of teenagers viciously attack another younger group in Valletta, fracturing the limbs of one of them. Then we’re alarmed when one of the perpetrators, instead of being scared and subdued, utters obscenities at police officers who turn up to arrest him. We’re appalled when a cocaine fuelled youngster allegedly brutally ends the life of a young Turkish woman.

Our younger generations are being taught one lesson: those who break the rules succeed.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.