Valletta striker Kyrian Nwoko is set to start a new challenge as he has agreed terms to join Irish side Linfield, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Malta forward has been looking for a move away from our shores for several years and it looks as though he is closing in on moving to the Irish Premier League with Linfield.

In fact, sources have told the Times of Malta, that Linfield, winners of a record 55 league titles in Ireland, have agreed an undisclosed fee with Valletta FC for the Malta international and have also sealed personal terms with the player.

Nwoko is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year contract, however, his move is subject of being awarded a work permit.

