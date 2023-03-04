A goal in each half by forward Kyrian Nwoko handed ten-men Santa Lucia three crucial points against relegation rivals Pieta’ Hotspurs.

Led by Vincenzo Potenza, Santa Lucia have moved to 11 points, putting more daylight between them and the Hotspurs as there is now a six-point gap between the 13th and 14th-placed teams.

Santa Lucia created the first goal-scoring opportunity in what was an entertaining opening 45 minutes, full of chances on both ends.

Yevhenii Terzi forced Simone Moschin into an early save with an effort from the edge of the area.

The Hotspurs replied through Kian Leonardi whose shot went wide from Matthew Calleja Cremona’s goal.

