Goals are the bread and butter of every striker and for Kyrian Nwoko, Saturday’s brace against Pieta’ Hotspurs turned out to be a crucial step both for his club’s fortunes but more importantly in his personal process to rediscover his best form.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old forward showed that he has lost none of his scoring touch when he netted two-well taken goals to propel Santa Lucia to a crucial 2-1 win over Pieta Hotspurs that kept alive his team’s hopes of securing 12th place in the Premier League.

In fact, following Saturday’s win, Santa Lucia have now bridged the gap on rivals Żebbuġ Rangers to three points, with five matches to go.

“This was a very important victory for us,” Nwoko told the Times of Malta.

