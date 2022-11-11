Interim coach Gilbert Agius and his assistants Davide Mazzotta and Alessandro Zinnari have named a 28-man squad for the November International Friendly games.

Malta is due to play against Greece on the 17th of November and four days after face Ireland in another friendly match at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

The squad was unveiled on Friday ahead of the players arriving in camp on Monday morning after this weekend’s domestic club fixtures.

Floriana forward Kyrian Nwoko and Sliema Wanderers goalkeeper Rashed Al Tumi were included again after a very long time.

The list also sees the return of Sutton United’s Luke Gambin, Gudja United’s Karl Micallef, and Hibernians’ duo Kurt Shaw and Dunstan Vella. Hamrun Spartans’ Juan Corbalan and Gzira’s Steven Pisani have also been once again included in the list having missed the last National Team outings.

