LUXEMBOURG 0

MALTA 1

Nwoko 66

LUXEMBOURG

R. Schon, M. Chanot (65 F. Lohei), F. Bohnert (86 D. Jonathans), C. Martins, G. Rodrigues, D. Carlson, Y. Borges (75 D. Sinani), L. Jans, L. Martins, M. Olesen, T. Rupil (65 A. Curci).

MALTA

H. Bonello, R. Camenzuli, S. Borg, M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong (76 J. Corbalan), J. Grech (46 B. Kristensen), L. Montebello (46 K. Nwoko), J. Jones, Y. Yankam, Z. Muscat, F. Apap (82 J. Borg).

Referee Eldorjan Hamiti (Albania).

Yellow cards Grech, Rupil, Borg, Muscat, Curci.

Kyrian Nwoko came off the bench to hand Michele Marcolini his first win as Malta national teams’ head coach as his second-half goal earned the side a 1-0 win in Luxembourg.

It was a game of two facets with the hosts dominating much of the first half as they pegged the Maltese into their own half but despite they created several scoring opportunities but could not find a way past the excellent Henry Bonello in the Malta goal.

