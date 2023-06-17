A British-based technology firm has created a lightweight battery-powered model kitted out with rapid charging systems that enable it to charge up in less than six minutes.

The new model has been designed by Julian Thomson – who originally penned the lightweight Elise S1 – under the banner of Warwick-based design agency Callum. The company was founded by ex-JLR design boss Ian Callum, with this new concept representing what the agency is capable of.

The new EV bears a striking resemblance to the original Elise, with a similar front-end design and twin headlight layout. It also features the same bonnet intake as the lightweight Lotus. It is, however, 100mm wider and 150mm wider than the original. The contrasting composite roof panel can also be removed to create a full open-air experience.

