Blood reserves for O and A positive have gone down to "critical levels", the National Blood Transfusion Service said on Friday.

In a post on Facebook, the service said that it is once again calling for immediate help from the public to donate blood as a sign of national solidarity. It would also ensure that scheduled procedures can take place as planned.

Blood can be donated at the Gwardamangia Blood Donation centre between 8am and 6pm. Those visiting the centre must present their ID card and wear a mask.