OASI Foundation recently organised the eighth edition of its Youths 4 Youths event, with the aim of helping Gozitan children socialise through edutainment activities while providing a safe and healthy learning environment.

OASI is a non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation with its headquarters in Victoria. Its operations are deeply rooted in the social needs and care of the people, with a specific mission to see to social care and cases of drug and alcohol abuse and other addictions. The services are open to all and are given free of charge.

Since its foundation in June 1991, the foundation has launched various awareness campaigns and helped to promote a positive mentality in the community with its slogan ‘Life is beautiful… worth living!’

Through the social awareness department, OASI aims to reach out to children and youths through innovative ways. The foundation says that through informal learning methods, it has helped various youths who either were about to develop an addiction or inspired others to seek help to overcome their addiction. Besides, it has offered treatment and rehabilitation to hundreds of youths in difficulty and helped them in their path to recovery.

Over the years, the Youths 4 Youths event has been a huge success. HSBC Malta Foundation has been supporting the organisation of the activity since 2013.

Thirty-four young participants, aged between six and 13, took part in the eighth edition of the event. Thanks to Calypso Trains, the children were transported to the Government Experimental Farm in Xewkija, where they toured the premises and learnt about indigenous fauna and agricultural methods.

Afterwards, the children went back to the foundation’s premises where they had a quick break and had the opportunity to get to know one another. They also got the chance to take part in sports game as the foundation is keen to promote a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally.

At the end of the activity, the children received a certificate of attendance.

The OASI Foundation thanked HSBC Malta Foundation for the sponsorship along the years, as without its help, such an activity would not be possible.