Oasi Foundation volunteers are holding a bazaar at St Frances Square, Victoria, where one can find kitchenware, toys, clothes, plants and lots more. Opening times are from 8.30am to noon and between 4.30 and 7pm.

All proceeds will go towards the foundation which has been assisting those who suffer from drug and alcohol abuse since its formation in 1991.

Throughout its history, Oasi has adopted innovative informal teaching methods to reach hundreds of young people, either to help prevent them from developing an addiction or to help them overcome already existing addictions.

The foundation has also continuously raised awareness and promoted a positive mentality through its slogan: ‘Life is beautiful… worth living!’

More information is available at oasi.org.mt as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and at info@oasi.org.mt or 2156 3333.