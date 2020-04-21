The government is to give the Gozo-based Oasi Foundation €1.6m over three years to help it with its work among those suffering from some form of addiction.
The Social Solidarity Ministry said its assistance would help fund residential therapy and rehabilitation.
Minister Michael Falzon said the ministry would be similarly helping other organisations active in society.
He said the government had this year allocated €17 million to help NGOs give the best possible service to society.
