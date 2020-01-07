Marisa Scicluna has won the National Award for Voluntary Work in recognition for her long years of service in support of the Oasi Foundation.

The award is organised by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector and is presented by the President.

Ms Scicluna started working within Oasi since 1997 and has set up a group of some 60 volunteers supporting Oasi through a range of fund-raising activities.

She had also personally supported many families of drug victims using Oasi's services.

During the same ceremony, Gabriella Meli won the award for young volunteers.

The Migrant Offshore Aid Station won the award for volunteer organisations while Tangiers International Company Limited won the award for volunteer corporates.