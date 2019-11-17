A physical healthy in aid of the Oasi Foundation at Villa Rundle in Victoria consisted of a Fun Zumba Drop session and a fitness session by Leo. The aim behind the event was to promote a healthy and fun lifestyle without the need to use substances.

Faithful to its mission, the foundation persistently promotes a lifestyle based on the principle that life is beautiful and worth living.

Oasi services include reintegration and continued recovery for anyone who completes the programmes. For more information, call 2156 3333.