Last Sunday, the Oasi Foundation held the sixth edition of the Oasi Cup Run & Walk. The 10-kilometre run was won by Charlton Debono, while the first female to place first was Charla Pia Vella. In the children’s category (12 to 15 years), Nahor Grima placed first; Keira Attard won the girls’ section. In the eight to 11 category, Robbie Formosa won the first prize, while the first girl was Leah Said. There was also another children’s run for ages four to seven and a 4.5-km walk for everyone. The Oasi Foundation would like to thank all the sponsors, volunteers and participants. Seen here, below, is Charlton Debono with his wife Joanna and daughter Alessia. Mr Debono is the proud winner of the race for the past six consecutive years.