The OASI Foundation will be holding the 9th edition of the OASI Cup Run and Fun Walk on Sunday, October 1. The OASI Foundation was founded in 1991 with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle away from substance abuse and also to theoretically and professionally assist those persons and their families who have been affected by substance abuse and addiction.

“We are living in a culture where substances are becoming more available than previous years and making use of recreational drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and synthetic drugs have become a way of being cool, trendy, to relax and go about in life. On the other hand, sports is scientifically proven to be a healthy way to relax, socialise and feel confident about oneself, thus is likely to help prevent substance abuse while also promoting addiction recovery,” says OASI Foundation

The event on October 1 will include the 10K run which will start at 8am, the 5K run at 8.15am, the 5K walk at 8.30am, the children’s run (12-15 years) at 9.35am, the children’s run (8-11 years) at 9.45am, the children’s run (5-7 years) at 9.55am and another children’s run (four years) at 10.05am. The starting point for all events is Republic Street, Victoria.

People interested in joining the fun walk can register on the day. For more information you can visit Facebook page or call 2156 3333.