The OASI Foundation will be holding the 8th edition of the OASI Cup Run and Fun Walk next Sunday, October 2.

The OASI Foundation was founded in 1991 with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle away from substance abuse and also to theoretically and professionally assist those persons and their families who have been affected by substance abuse and addiction.

The event next Sunday will include the 10K run which will start at 8.15am, the 5K walk at 8.30am, the children’s run (12-15 years) at 9.35am, the children’s run (8-11 years) at 9.45am and another children’s run (4-7 years) at 9.55am. The starting point for all events is Republic Street, Victoria.

People interested in joining the fun walk can register on the day. For more information you can visit Facebook page or call 2156 3333.