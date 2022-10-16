Fabio Borg is the artist in residence at The Phoenicia Malta during the month of October with his exhibition titled Landmarks, curated by Charlene Vella, that is on display in the tranquil Palm Court Lounge.

Borg started off locally by studying at the Malta School of Art under Anthony Calleja. He later moved to Italy for a number of years, further inspiring his artistic journey. Borg’s first solo exhibition was at The Mill in Birkirkara in 1999, as it was Gabriel Caruana, who encouraged him, seeing great potential in his work. His last solo exhibition, entitled Radici, was held last April, at the prestigious Galleria Vittoria in Via Margutta, Rome. This exhibition at The Phoenicia Malta is his eighth solo exhibition.

All trees are equal

Once you enter the Palm Court Lounge, you leave behind the hustle and bustle outside, and with one glance you immerse yourself into another world, an idyllic one. Which scenery did Borg have in mind when executing these works? What he is presenting us with is an idealised Malta, with wood­ed areas, trees and shrubs growing in the wild, one that is barely recognisable to us.

Borg’s paintings are like little windows that transport you into the countryside, a place where many of us over the last couple of years have sought refuge due to COVID-19 restrictions. Unfortunately, one is also reminded of what we can call the “threats” to the countryside that we have left, the trees that have been cut down in the name of progress or development, call it what you may. The title of the exhibition seems to connote a subtext… intended to pass a subtle message to the authorities about the lack of ‘natural landmarks’.

Dark woods

A landmark is defined as “a recognisable natural or artificial feature that stands out from its near environment and is often visible from long distance”. Our natural landmarks are swiftly dwindling, and Borg has captured pockets of them and their atmospheric tranquil aura for posterity.

As you walk around or sip your tea, you are immediately drawn to some of the works, especially the ones that feature country paths between the trees that lead you to the mysterious unknown, such as L’incerto e L’ignoto and The Valley. These works evoke a sense of wonder as to what lies beyond the path and the trees.

L'incerto e l'ignoto

Borg’s paintings are the works of a mature artist, and they are of a high artistic quality. All of the 34 exhibited paintings were executed in his studio, and not en plain air. They are images, drawn from his subconscious and expressed through loose brushwork and colour. Even though they are not painted outdoors, the works seem to be exe­cuted rapidly, with a flurry of strokes, just like in impressionism which captured the fleeting moment without going into much detail.

The works present a sort of utopia, where no crane or a building in progress is in sight: just nature

The works present a sort of utopia, where no crane or a building in progress is in sight: just nature. Malta’s natural environment is on Borg’s mind, and this is his silent, visual commentary. The flurry of activity is extended to the drawn lines that are added to some of the paintings, adding another layer to the compositions that are slowly built up by the artist.

Trees for sunny areas

Works like Sotto questo sole evoke a certain serenity and calmness in our busy lifestyle. We yearn for these peaceful, rural places. The acrylic palette varies from the darker hues of Gli alberi di saggezza to the vibrant hues of Tra cielo e terra, which also reflect the artist’s mood at the time of execution.

The palette contrasts from the cool colours of green, purple and blue, which evoke relaxation and calmness, to the warmer tones of red, yellow and orange, which provoke more tension and drama. Paintings like Dark Woods and Alberi sulla collina reflect a certain harshness where charcoal is emphasised. The Open Sky series and A Misty View play around with white tones of light in the skies. Paintings like In the Shade of the Trees, Foresta primigenia and All Trees are Equal are reminiscent of Willie Apap because of their vertical brush strokes, which further heighten their atmospheric mood.

Foresta primigenia

The paintings are seamlessly displayed. Each work leads to the next, yet each has its own distinctive characteristic; some almost verge on the abstract. Some paintings also feature different times of the day, like dusk or dawn portrayed in Twilight and When the Sun Goes Down. All’ombra della luna depicts a night scene while Trees for Sunny Areas echoes the scorching summer sun.

This exhibition is definitely a key one in Borg’s artistic career, and one that should not be missed. It makes the viewer reflect and further appreciate what is left of our natural environment. It is the perfect combination of the four elements of matter: Earth (Shadow Effect), Water (Reflections), Air (Green Pasture) and Fire (L’Albero della passione). Frank Lloyd Wright wrote: “Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.”

Sotto questo sole

I look forward to viewing future works by Borg and, in the meantime, he will let us wonder as to where this artistic journey will lead him. Landmarks exposes the artist’s feelings and emotions and we are invited to partake fleetingly in this idealised pastoral journey which brings joy to our hearts.

Landmarks will be open throughout the month of October, all day, every day, at the Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia Malta.

Tra cielo e terra