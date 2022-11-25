Oatly, the world’s leading oat drink company, has arrived in Malta with a range of oat drinks, including the Oatly Barista Edition, ideal for making a perfect cappuccino.

Oatly, is a company built on the idea of change and exists to make it easier for people to switch to a plant-based diet without harming the planet.

Barista Edition

Oat drinks in general have a lower climate impact than cow's milk, therefore by switching to oat drink in your coffee, you would also reduce your climate impact.

“Our goal is to always deliver products that have maximum nutritional value and minimal environmental impact. We want as many people as possible to join the plant-based movement and to switch from dairy to plant-based, which is why we are so happy that we can now offer our products to the people of Malta,” says Jens Sintéus Sales Manager Export at Oatly.

Oat Drink

The range of Oatly products available in Malta

Creamy and foamable, Oatly Barista Edition is specially formulated for coffee — making it an excellent choice for an oat cappuccino.

The classic from Oatly, is an ideal product for daily use with protein, carbohydrates, fibre and healthy fats, enriched with Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 and calcium. It can be enjoyed in the same way as cow’s milk — chilled in a glass, for cooking or baking.

Water, organic oats and a little sea salt to flavour. That's all.

Like chocolate milk — except there’s no milk. The chocolate oat drink contains protein, carbohydrates, fibers and some healthy fat.

Oatly Oat Drink Chocolate