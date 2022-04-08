Joseph Agius talks to curator PATRICK GALEA about the new gallery and Signature 18, its inaugural exhibition.

JA: For some art lovers, the ideal of a gallery space is a defined uncluttered space, free from external noise. Do you think that Obelisk Gallery offers such a space?

PG: Besides my interest in a new venture, I’m intrigued by the properties of the space itself, which is subdivided into three larger spaces and a smaller one. There is an inside/outside showcase aspect of the gallery, enticing people to actually go in. This was originally an antique shop, something that we intend to exploit. Collectors nowadays ponder on how a piece would look in the context of their home, rather than that of a gallery.

The gallery owner can supply items of furniture, such as chests of drawers, so the collector could visualise how, let’s say, an abstract painting and a 19th century olivewood chest of drawers would complement each other.

JA: You have a very varied and substantial curatorial experience. What enticed you to accept the gallery’s owner request to curate the inaugural exhibition of this gallery space? What made you decide on these artists?

PG: I was won over by the novelty value of the exhibition space. I was also allured by the natural light that the space enjoys, being on a street corner and having large windows allowing light in.

As I said before, the gallery used to be an antiques shop; the transformation from one function to another was a very interesting process. Antiques and art are intimately related, and modern art can be sublimely integrated in a traditional house setting. We are thus hoping to entice most of Malta’s prominent collectors of contemporary art to visit the gallery and become its patrons.

Paul Scerri - L-Intelletwali James Vella Clark - Rebirth Tony Briffa - Vessel Victor Agius - Our Roots Johanna Barthet - Girl in White Celia Borg Cardona - The Opening Trevor Borg - Henderskelfe Joyce Camilleri - Caerula Vince Briffa - Four Paul Carbonaro - Nel Ragusano Mario Cassar - Untitled (Fish) David Debono - I Figli della Tempesta Damian Ebejer - Defiance Ryan Falzon - Exotic Animals and Fancy Carpets Pierre Portelli - The Blue Garden Richard Saliba - Mdina Matyou Galea - Ear Anna Galea - The World is Watching

The space cannot accommodate more than 24-normal sized works of art, so, for the inaugural exhibition, we sought the engagement of local artists having a pronounced and defined creative fingerprint – hence the title Signature 18.

This inaugural exhibition celebrates an eclectic group of local artists of a very high standard

JA: Obelisk Gallery is an art gallery that has some attachment to a prominent local auction house. Maybe it is a first in the context of our country’s art market in which the primary art market and the secondary one may come together in some way. Do you think that this would change the dynamics of the local market?

PG: Hopefully yes. A gallery space should not be tied down to just periodic exhibitions. Galleries abroad build up their own collection and encourage new and upcoming artists to create a body of work specifically for them; this is a path that could be followed locally too. I do not envisage this enterprise to rest on its commercial laurels only, this would artistically devalue the whole enterprise. This inaugural exhibition celebrates an eclectic group of local artists of a very high standard. We thus hope to establish a path for new collaborations.

JA: Will Obelisk Gallery host regular art exhibitions? Will the curatorship of forthcoming exhibitions be in your hands?

PG: The Obelisk Gallery’s owner wishes to host monthly exhibitions, a prospect which would be very hard to adhere to. I would rather wish, as mentioned before, for the space to build up its own collection. The time window of a temporary exhibition needs revisiting too as I’m all for a four-day weekend one, at best extended to a week. Hopefully, the location of the gallery in a village core would also be a contributing factor to its eventual success.

The following are Signature 18 participating artists: Victor Agius, Johanna Barthet, Celia Borg Cardona, Trevor Borg, Tony Briffa, Vince Briffa, Joyce Camilleri, Pawl Carbonaro, Mario Cassar, David Debono, Damian Ebejer, Ryan Falzon, Anna Galea, Matyou Galea, Pierre Portelli, Richard Saliba, Paul Scerri and James Vella Clark. Log on to the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.