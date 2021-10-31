Many overweight people would be willing to shed the pounds if the government offered them a financial incentive to do so, a study has found.

Carried out by economist Kurt Degiorgio among 971 participants, the study showed that if the government had to offer people a financial incentive to lose the extra kilos, many would be interested.

Of those surveyed, Degiorgio found that half were intrigued by the idea of receiving €25 from the government for every kilo they lost. Most said such an incentive would help motivate them to tackle their problem although less than 10% of them admitted to only being interested because of the financial aspect.

While some said they were unsure of the idea (around 40% of respondents), only 10 % outright dismissed the concept. These respondents said they would never participate in such a scheme because they believed free access to sports facilities, personal training and nutritional advice would be more effective.

Those unsure whether they would take part pointed to lack of time, motivation and the belief they did not need to lose weight as reasons for their decision.

Over a quarter of the Maltese population is obese, the highest rate in Europe. A further 36% of the adult population is overweight, meaning more than half of Malta’s adults have an unhealthy weight.

Figures among children are just as bleak with Malta’s boys being the heaviest in Europe, according to WHO data.

And while Degiorgio noted that participants might be keen on participating even if the financial incentive is lower than €25 per kilo, he warned that this could result in lower levels of effort.

According to Degiorgio’s calculations, the average height and weight of the participants with excessive weight were 163.98cm and 87.1kg. At this height, a person would be considered to have a healthy weight at 58.5kg.

The calculations are based on what is known as the Body Mass Index (BMI), although Degiorgio acknowledges in the study this is not the only way to tackle weight loss.

To reach a BMI of below 25, which represents a healthy weight, a total of around 28.54kg would have to be lost. Therefore, at €25 per kilo, it would cost the government €713.50 per person.

A 2016 study by PwC had found that adult obesity cost the country almost €36 million in terms of both direct and indirect financial costs.

Nutritionist warns against short-term measures

But while those with excessive weight seem keen on the introduction of such schemes, registered dietitian and nutritionist Manuel Attard warned against any form of short-term attempts to address the issue.

He told Times of Malta that although such programmes were likely to result in people losing weight, the approach was focused on short-term goals that meant few of those taking part would manage to keep the extra kilos off.

“We see this with similar programmes abroad all the time. People do lose the weight but then if you were to check up on them in a few years’ time, they tend to not only gain the weight back but sometimes the problem has worsens,” Attard said.

The issue, he said, needed to be addressed in a way that ensure that those who decide to change their habits do so in a way that can be maintained.

Attard also warned that such schemes could be dangerous since people might try to shed a lot of weight in a short period of time, resulting in even more unhealthy habits.

“I see this all the time... people wanting to lose weight in three weeks. Quick fixes just don’t work, and they can be dangerous. OK, you lose the weight and get paid for it, but what’s this going to cost your health?” he said.

Instead, the nutritionist believes the authorities could address the problem more effectively by incentivising gym visits and health food options to encourage more people to make long-term changes.