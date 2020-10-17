Obituary

VELLA Suddenly on October 16th, Dennis of Ibrag, aged 58. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved parents Noreen & Alfred, his sisters Antoinette and her husband Peter, Angele, his brother Nobby, his treasured nephews and nieces Adam, Maxine, Liam, Kelly, Daniel & Timmy, together with aunts and uncles, cousins, and many friends especially Janette, Vivi and Tony.

The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday 20th October for Ibrag Parish Church where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Donations to Dar tal Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.