Road fatalities are followed by widespread expressions of grief and condemnation, in cases of proven or perceived irresponsibility by an involved party, usually the motorist, as well as pledges of action to avoid repetitions.

However, once the dust settles, all is forgotten, including the promises. It is only when the tragic event is, for some reason, revisited later that one realises it was just another futile exercise in sorrow.

A judgment by the court of appeal a few days ago is a case in point.

A 40-year-old father of two died when he was hit by a car as he was walking along Għadira road early one summer morning five years ago.

Luckily, his young daughter who was with him at the time escaped unscathed.

The young man at the wheel, who was 26 years old, had been given a suspended jail term and a six-month driving ban by the magistrates’ court for reckless and dangerous driving. But that sentence has now been quashed by the court of appeal, which concluded that the motorist could not be blamed for what had happened and that it was the victim who had contributed to the fatality.

Those who go through the 60-page judgment, in which the learned judge discusses at length what the law understands by imprudence, carelessness, unskilfulness and non-observance of regulations, may or may not agree with the arguments made and the conclusions reached.

But one point stands out very clearly, that the stretch of road where the fatality occurred was known to be a ‘black spot’, so much so that a police sergeant admitted they were waiting for an accident to happen there.

It appears that the victim, who was walking with his back to oncoming traffic, ventured beyond the white line onto the road because of dense foliage.

A court expert noted there was no pavement at that point but only a parking space marked by white lines.

This may lead one to start thinking that, perhaps, not even the victim was to blame and that what really caused the accident was the failure by whoever is responsible to ensure that trees are not a hazard to road users. The trees in question were pruned a couple of days after the fatality.

The judge ordered that a copy of the judgment be forwarded to the transport minister to ensure such a busy road is maintained “in a good state” by pruning roadside vegetation to avoid “other fatal accidents”.

Two foreigners died and another 50 were injured, some badly, when a sightseeing bus hit a low tree branch three years ago.

Barely two months earlier, a Romanian man lost his life when his car was struck by a tree that gave way to strong winds.

This happened two years after the Għadira fatality and seven years from the drafting by Transport Malta of guidelines recognising trees as a potential roadside hazard.

The wise advice of Doctors for Road Safety ought to be heeded: “Road safety is a responsibility of all road users. However, the onus and obligation to take specific actions to improve road safety must rest with those organisations and institutions which are entrusted by the government and society to work diligently and assiduously to protect lives on our roads.”

Too many obituaries of road fatality victims have been written.

Marble plaques commemorating such tragedies abound.

The road building spree and the ever rising number of vehicles demand that a fresh, robust effort is made to ensure road fatalities are not simply a statistic.