Objecting to developments falling short of planning policies has become a waste of time and funds, as they are nonetheless getting approved by the Planning Authority, according to the Swieqi council.

Consequently, it will no longer be engaging the services of two architects who had been commissioned to vet every planning application being submitted within the boundaries of the locality.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat expressed “shock” at the manner in which the Planning Authority was handling applications especially those in areas outside the development zone.

Faced by the threat of overdevelopment, the council had engaged two architects, whose remit was to file an objection or appeal the issuance of a permit if it was felt it was not in line with planning laws.

However, the council decided to halt this initiative after being told that it was “a waste of time”.

Times of Malta spoke to Anton Valentino, one of the two architects engaged by the council.

“The Planning Commission, the board which decides on planning applications, is not forthcoming at all as its members are more often than not unwilling to consider or even listen to anything put forward from the objectors, particularly in ODZ applications,” he said.

Mr Valentino cited a recent application for the conversion of a two-room dilapidated building in Wied Għomor into a three-storey villa with swimming pool.

“The board was not even prepared to consider objections from the Environment and Resources Authority, from the PA case officer himself, from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, from the Heritage Advisory Committee and from various other objectors including other local councils or eNGOs,” he remarked.

The architect took issue with the Commission’s attitude saying it was tantamount to that of somebody who looks down on the “save the environment nonsense”.

“The provisions laid out in Planning Authority policies dealing with development in ODZ areas are regularly stretched and twisted in order to facilitate construction which goes beyond the spirit and letter of these policies,” he said.

Consequently, he felt that these meetings had become a waste of time and the council’s money.

“Attending is a futile exercise. We are getting absolutely nowhere with the commission as the decision to grant a permit in ODZ land will have normally already been taken,” he said.

As expected, the Planning Authority refuted such claims.

“All decisions that are taken during public hearings, all stakeholders are given the chance to speak.

“The commission’s members receive the DPAR (the report about each application) at least 10 days before the public hearing, giving each member enough time to understand and review the case,” a spokesman said.

As for the case cited by architect Valentino, the Planning Authority said the application had been recommended for refusal by the case officer, but the board members expressed a provisional opinion to overturn the recommendation and the decision was deferred to a subsequent meeting.

The spokesman noted that in both instances, all the interested parties were given the time to express their objection.

“This particular application was approved unanimously because it was compliant with the Rural Policy and Design Guidance,” the PA said.