Qormi residents are objecting to a proposed supermarket on an ODZ site abutting a residential area, just one kilometre away from a brand new store in Mrieħel and the same distance from another large supermarket in the same locality.

The project, on Triq Il-Kummerċ, Triq Is-Snajja and the Mrieħel bypass, is being proposed by Daniel Degiorgio, co-owner of development firm Propay Ltd, with business partner Jason Pace.

The company declared in its application filed with the Planning Authority that it is not an owner of the entire site but has notified the owners of its intention to apply and the owners had granted consent.

Through architect Mark Arrigo, the company proposed the construction of a supermarket with ancillary operational areas at groundfloor, offices at first floor and two underlying basement garages for parking.

The site is on an area of nearly 6,000 square metres, only a kilometre away from the new Greens supermarket at the Quad.

Only a third of the site is within the development zone. The planned supermarket will have a footprint of 4,700 square metres while a triangular piece of land measuring just over 1,000 square metres overlooking the Mrieħel bypass will remain as a “garden”.

The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability objected, noting there were no parking spaces for disabled people and no accessible sanitary facilities indicated in the proposal. Entrance levels and the size of the lift was also omitted.

Several residents have also filed objections, saying they already face “chaos” on a daily basis. The delivery vans, trucks and trailers would simply make the situation worse, they contended.

“The PA should abide by its own regulations on planning and environment matters and reject proposals that fall outside the development schemes.

“Our country is losing a lot of land to such horrendous development, especially when another supermarket and a lot of office spaces are available in the same road,” one resident said in his objection.

“This application is totally unsustainable and shall result in significant environmental damage to the area,” another said.

Residents also noted that the ramp for deliveries was close to residences and would have an enormous impact on traffic.

Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, elected on the Qormi district and a former councillor, has already expressed his opposition to the proposal. He urged residents to submit objections.

The same company is proposing another supermarket in a 5,500-square metre ODZ site on the Birkirkara bypass, which is being opposed by the Environment and Resources Authority.