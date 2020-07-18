A Planning Commission meeting scheduled for next Wednesday will be open to representees and members of the public who cannot participate online, the Planning Authority has said.



The meeting will decide on around 35 different planning applications, including a controversial one to build a 62-unit block of apartments in St Julian’s.



In a statement issued on Saturday, the PA said that all objectors or representees had been sent a letter in which they were told that they could attend the session online. The letter went on to note that “If you are unable to join the Webmeeting, you may also attend the meeting physically at the Planning Boardroom, St. Francis Ravelin, Floriana.”



Any interested party who chooses to attend the meeting in person will have to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation measures.



PA meetings have been held remotely over the past months as part of a reform intended to allow the authority to continue its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PA has also allowed representees without internet access to attend the session remotely by providing a weblink facility to a specially-equipped room at its offices.



The Planning Commission, which decides applications related to Outside Development Zones or Urban Conservation Areas, is currently carrying out trial hybrid board hearings, with proceedings conducted through video conferencing but with the public and interested parties also allowed to physically attend board hearings, since the Commission is conducting its sittings at the Planning Authority’s board room.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us