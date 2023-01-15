A dispute recently arose concerning football player Jean-Kevin Augustin who at the time of the dispute was a player of RB Leipzig and loaned out to Leeds United FC.

The dispute concerned whether Leeds was obliged to purchase the registration rights of the player in question from RB Leipzig based on a “purchase obligation” that was included as part of the terms and conditions that were stipulated in the loan agreement which was entered into between the two clubs back in January 2020.

In accordance with the loan agreement, such “purchase obligation” meant that Leeds would have to purchase the player in question permanently if Leeds obtained promotion to the English Premier League prior to July 1, 2020.

It so transpired that the 2019-20 season was interrupted abruptly on March 13, 2020 owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon the resumption of the season, Leeds United ended up winning promotion as champions of the Championship on July 22, 2022, 22 days after the date stipulated in the loan agreement.

