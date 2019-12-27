Observe the night sky with the Astronomical Society of Malta this evening.

This event will be open to the public, and as always, anyone who has a telescope or any imaging equipment is most encouraged to bring it along!

Committee and society members will be present to assist everyone on how to best use their equipment. Those who would love to start their journey in astronomy, or simply come for an observation of the night skies, are also very welcome to join.

In order to help with the cold, the society shall also be passing around mulled wine.

The observatory night this evening, being held at St Mary Magdalene chapel in Dingli, start at 7 and will be ongoing till late.