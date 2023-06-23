The government is patching together occupational health and safety legislation rather than addressing the problem in a holistic manner, the Nationalist Party believes.

The PN said in a statement it had carried out a consultation exercise about a Bill on the matter with the Chamber of Architects, the Chamber of Engineers, the Malta Occupational Health & Safety Practitioners, the Malta Developers Association, the Union of Health & Safety Practitioners and several other parties interested in the subject.

This exercise brought to the fore the government’s lack of vision to improve workplace safety - a matter of concern given an abnormal increase in the number of annual fatalities annually, it said.

In April, the government launched a white paper to abolish the present Occupational Health and Safety Authority Act and replace it with a brand new law to allow the authority to work in such a way that occupational health and safety standards and procedures are adhered to.

The PN said that although certain issues, such as changing the name of a health and safety coordinator to 'project supervisor', may seem trivial, a health and safety officer should continue to be called such so as to be immediately identifiable.

Another issue was that while the Bill referred to the competence of the officer, it did not define such competence, leaving this subject to interpretation. This could lead to the appointment of unqualified personnel, it said.

The PN also said that the list of people operating as health and safety officers should be mandatory and public for the sake of transparency, accountability and good governance

The consultation, it said, exposed the need for more coordination between and by the relevant authorities, primarily the Building and Construction Authority and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority with the concerned parties, primarily the Health & Safety Officer, property owners or developers, architects, engineers and the commissioned contractors.

Another shortcoming of the bill, it said, was the absence of an obligation for the Occupational Health and Safety Authority to be informed when a suspension of works is ordered.