Occupy Justice activists presented a mock arrest warrant for "corrupt individuals, involved directly, or indirectly," in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a protest outside Castille on Saturday.

The group wore pig masks and held up the names of former minister Konrad Mizzi, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and other current and former government officials as they called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to ensure immediate action was taken.

"These people have been ‘feeding at the trough’, to the detriment of the Maltese population, stealing from those very people they are duty bound to serve,

misappropriating funds that could be invested in education, better health care,

pensions and the environment," the organisation said in a statement.

"These criminals have been obstructing justice for two and half years. They

have protected each other with the sole aim of escaping justice - and why?

"For money, because of their greed, because of their sense of entitlement and a

complete disregard to standards in public life. And because they are, ultimately, all cowards escaping a harsh truth. But they act with complete impunity thanks to the inaction of the police ... a police force that has, over the past few days, lost all credibility."

In a direct appeal to the Prime Minister, Occupy Justice said they had drafted an arrest warrant in the hope that the acting Police Commissioner would take action.

"There is more than enough information in the public domain for acting PC,

Carmelo Magri, to make these arrests, yet, it seems that the man you entrusted with the safety of the Maltese people, is following in the footsteps of his

predecessor, by allowing these criminals to roam free and act with complete

impunity. That, in our eyes, is complicity."

The group said the Prime Minister's predecessor Joseph Muscat had "used the power bestowed upon him by the people of Malta to appoint and defend an incompetent Police Commissioner, with the sole purpose of protecting those who are still escaping justice."

People, it said, could not feel protected when those who should safeguard their wellbeing were instead "shielding known criminals who should be behind bars".

"Our fight cannot stop when we are forced to witness the incessant collapse of our institutions, the latest of which is infested with officers who have, over the past four years, like ‘pigs at the trough’, emulated the corrupt behaviour of those elected to serve," Occupy Justice said.

"This is not just a symptom of the corrupt culture that has become synonymous with Maltese culture - it is unambiguous evidence of the intense rot that

has been propagated by those in power."