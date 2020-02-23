Search and rescue vessel Ocean Viking is currently heading towards the port of Pozzallo to disembark 274 rescued migrants after waiting for help for almost four days.

The charity operated boat was assigned a safe port to enter by the Italian authorities on Sunday at 1am, after an email requesting a place of safety was sent to the Maltese and Italian authorities on Wednesday.

Contacted by Times of Malta on Thursday, the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) stated they were unable to disclose any information on the rescued migrants.

The 274 survivors, including 22 women and 64 minors, were picked up by the Ocean Viking on three different rescue operations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Médecins Sans Frontières medics on board had identified one man at risk of developing complications from injuries sustained while incarcerated in Libya, and three other men with similar injuries.