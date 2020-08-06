Organisers announced on Wednesday the schedule for the remaining fixtures in this year's coronavirus-disrupted Six Nations.

Ireland host Italy in Dublin on October 24 before the following Saturday includes all three round five games to decide the title winners.

Andy Farrell's Irish side have an outside chance of lifting the crown but travel to a rejuvenated France, who are also in with a opportunity.

