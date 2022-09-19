An 82-year-old woman was seriously injured on Monday when she was hit by a car in Ħamrun.
The police said the incident happened at 7am in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp when the woman was hit by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 39-year-old woman. Both the pedestrian and the car driver are from Ħamrun.
The woman was assisted by a medical team and then rushed to hospital where she was treated for serious injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
